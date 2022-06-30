Palmeiras beats Cerro with two of Rony and forwards a spot in Libertadores

Palmeiras took a big leap in the search for a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. With two from Rony and one from Murilo, Abel Ferreira’s team won Cerro Porteño, in Asunción (PAR), by 3-0. With this result, they can even lose by two goals on the return, which will still have the guaranteed rating.

Palmeiras had difficulties in the initial stage, but in the second half, they had Scarpa’s excellence and a very good game from Rony to build the score. Murilo closed the scoring at 41′. Alviverde doesn’t know what it’s like to be eliminated in the round of 16 since 2018.

The vacancy will be decided next Wednesday (6), at Allianz Parque. Before, however, Alviverde hosts Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão, at 21:00 next Saturday (2). Verdão is the leader of Nacional, with three points ahead of the second, Corinthians.

game chronology

Palmeiras opened the scoring at 13′ of the 2nd half, after a good move by Piquerez and Scarpa on the left. The side gave the ball to the attacking midfielder and ran to the baseline, calling the mark. Scarpa, instead of passing, crossed with a curve and found Rony, who headed firmly to make it 1-0.

At 24, from the half moon, Scarpa found Dudu inside the area, who crossed for Rony to do the second, with a cart. In the 42′, Palmeiras still extended, with Murilo, after a corner kick. Gómez deflected and Murilo appeared well, to make the third.

Palmeiras game: Team took off after a goal

Palmeiras started with Scarpa as a starter. As a result, the team lost Veron and his speed on the left side of the field and had difficulty breaking out on the counterattack in the first stage. In the second, Palmeiras increased their positioning a lot. He opened the scoring and did not give space to the Paraguayans, staying in the opponent’s field. Scarpa started to participate more in the match near the baseline, and Palmeiras started to rule the game.

It went well: Scarpa still does the trick, and Ron deserves it too

Gustavo Scarpa, even with the return of Raphael Veiga, was the owner of Palmeiras’ midfield. He assisted for the first goal and launched Dudu in the second, for Rony to make it 2-0. Rony also deserves credit for having scored two goals in Asunción. The shirt 10 isolated himself as Alviverde’s top scorer in the history of the tournament, with 16 goals.

It was bad: Zé Rafael appeared less than usual

To say that Zé was bad is an exaggeration. But the team’s engine, especially in the attack transition, with the ball, shirt 8 had difficulty taking Palmeiras ahead.

very tight first half

Cerro managed to force Palmeiras to withdraw in the first stage, occupying the alviverde field and generating numerical superiority. The Brazil team, due to this retraction, had difficulty leaving their defensive field in transition, always bumping into a well-placed midfield and defense. The game was locked, and the two teams barely got ahead.

Left side of the attack didn’t work in the 1st step

With Scarpa on the left wing, Palmeiras actually had Piquerez playing in depth. But the team didn’t get there, betting more on its right side, where Dudu and Veiga, well marked, were annulled. Scarpa, as a sock, didn’t find room for the frame.

Palmeiras improves and almost opens the scoring at 13′ of the 2nd half

It started from a corner, Palmeiras’ best move in the game at that point. Scarpa hit, the ball fell to Dudu, who arranged for Veiga to hit and rebound. In the left, Danilo hits from the left and the goalkeeper Jean did a miracle.

Verdão scores 1-0 with Scarpa + Rony double

Rony was already the best man in Palmeiras’ attack since the first stage. In the second, he didn’t lose a hundredth of his confidence and grit and kept pushing. From doing so much, he was rewarded with a perfect cross from Scarpa, who found his head between the center of the goal and the second post.

Ron does the second

This time, it wasn’t a pass from Scarpa straight to Ron. But it was shirt 14 who saw Dudu well placed in the area. Shirt 7 crossed and Rony, very smart, put it in the net. There was still time for Murilo to close the scoring, at 41′. After a corner kick, Gómez deflected and the defender tried twice to overcome goalkeeper Jean.

DATASHEET:

CERRO PORTEÑO-PAR 0 x 3 PALM TREES

Competition: Copa Libertadores – round of 16 first leg

Date and time: June 29, 2022 (Wednesday), at 7:15 pm (Brasília time)

Place: General Pablo Rojas stadium, in Asunción (PAR)

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (COL)

auxiliaries: Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)

Yellow card: Gustavo Scarpa (PAL); Espinola (CER)

goals: Rony, at 13′ and 24′ of the 2nd half, and Murilo, at 41′ of the 2nd half

CERRO PORTEÑO: Jean; Rodríguez, Riveros, Duarte and Espínola; Aquino, Piris da Motta, Carrascal and Lucena; Benitez and Samudio. Technician: Chiqui Arce

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Luan) and Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menino); Dudu (Wesley), Rony (Navarro) and Gustavo Scarpa (Veron). Technician: Abel Ferreira