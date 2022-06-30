Palmeiras equals longest winning streak and extends records in Libertadores | palm trees

Owner of the best campaign in the history of the group stage, Verdão is the only team with 100% success in the competition. There are seven games and seven wins in the current edition of the tournament.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Counting on last season, eight consecutive wins in Libertadores. Verdão is one triumph away from isolating itself as the team with the most consecutive victories in the tournament. Currently, Palmeiras shares the record with Peñarol, Vasco, Santos, Cruzeiro and Estudiantes.

1 of 2 Palmeiras is just joy playing away from home in Libertadores: 19 games without defeats as a visitor — Photo: Cesar Greco Palmeiras is just joy playing away from home in Libertadores: 19 games without defeats as a visitor — Photo: Cesar Greco

In addition to the eight consecutive victories, Palmeiras lives the longest unbeaten period in Libertadores. There are 15 games without being defeated in the competition. The tournament record is held by Atlético-MG, with 18 matches.

Better attack and internal artillery

Palmeiras scored 28 goals in seven games in Libertadores. The competition’s most positive attack also fueled the tournament’s internal artillery. Rafael Navarro, Raphael Veiga and Rony are vying for the top scorer position.

With seven goals, Rafael Navarro is the isolated top scorer of Libertadores, followed by Raphael Veiga, with six. With the two goals scored in the victory over Cerro, Rony reached five goals and appears as the third goalscorer of the competition.

By way of comparison, the seven goals scored by Rafael Navarro surpass the entire attack of Corinthians in Libertadores. Verdão’s rival scored five goals in seven games in the tournament.

2 of 2 Rony, Palmeiras striker, celebrates a goal against Cerro in Libertadores – Photo: Cesar Greco Rony, Palmeiras striker, celebrates a goal against Cerro in Libertadores – Photo: Cesar Greco

Invincibility away from home

Palmeiras extended their unbeaten streak playing away from home in Libertadores. There are 19 games without being defeated as a visitor – 14 wins and five draws.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The number does not take into account the two Libertadores finals, played on a neutral ground, in 2020 and 2021. The last defeat as a visitor was more than three years ago, on April 2, 2019, against San Lorenzo-ARG, still in the first phase of that edition.

“Palmeiras has been the greatest team in the Americas for a long time”, says Leandro Bocca | The Voice of the Crowd

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧