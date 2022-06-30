Portable controller for ROG Phone 6 gets images with custom look

After revealing the look of the ROG Phone 6 and its new external fan, the well-known leaker Evan Blass has just shown another cell phone accessory. It is a portable game controller that can be attached to the smartphone to improve the experience in various titles available for Android.

The product appears to have a fairly typical shape for joysticks, with ergonomic construction and an analog stick on each side. The central part has a finish alluding to the ROG family, in addition to structures for fixing the cell phone.

Buttons and triggers can also be seen on the top section, as well as on the back. There will be at least two colors available for the accessory: white and black.

Overall, the joystick has very similar characteristics to the ASUS ROG Kunai 3, an accessory launched in 2020 for devices in the brand’s gamer smartphone line. However, subtle changes may have been made to promote the fit with the new generation of cell phones.

ROG Phone 6 will have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 165 Hz display

Some ROG Phone 6 specs have already been revealed, especially through testing on Geekbench or ASUS publicity materials. Your performance suite will be quite powerful with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform.

The device is expected to bring several configuration options, with up to 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Components will have improved cooling, with 30% more efficient vapor chambers and graphite plates with 85% more heat dissipation power — the device will also support an external fan made available specifically for this model.

The device’s gamer appeal is also reflected in its display, which will support refresh rates up to 165 Hz. For comparison, the ROG Phone 5 was limited to 144 Hz, which is already a higher value than most smartphones available on the market.

Details of the ROG Phone 6 have already been released by Asus itself (Image: Disclosure / ASUS)

Previous certifications have already revealed that the ROG Phone 6 will support fast recharges of up to 65W, while its battery should be around 6,000 mAh.

The device will be officially presented by ASUS on July 5, in a global event that should start at 9 am in Brasília time. However, new information about the smartphone may be revealed over the next few days.

Source: 91Mobiles