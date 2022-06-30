Pre-candidates show how to insert artificial intelligence into public service

Proposals delegate repetitive tasks to technology and highlight server importance

Artificial intelligence is present in several segments in Mato Grosso do Sul. At the Court of Justice, the month of May 2022 was marked by the arrival of the first digital worker in the Judiciary, named Xian robot.

In this way, tasks that do not require analysis were outsourced to the robot. Xian performs its activities in 75 seconds while a server would take 15 minutes with the same tasks.

According to the Court of Justice, a simple account can show the practicality of using technology: a server performs six tasks in an hour of work while the robot performs 120 of these same actions, in the same period. In 30 days, a server can count 135 shares and Xian reaches 3,600.

From the legal field, a startup also emerged that unifies the jurisprudence of several courts and enables research through artificial intelligence. The platform was developed with the support of Fundect (Fundação de Apoio ao Desenvolvimento do Ensino, Ciência e Tecnologia de Mato Grosso do Sul), within the Centelha Program, which invests in innovative ideas.

Across the state, artificial intelligence also ramifies into a pulp mill plant, being one of the differentials of the unit under construction in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo, on the edge of the Pantanal.

In the biome, early fire detection takes place through an artificial intelligence algorithm that, by sending images by high resolution cameras installed on top of communication towers, automatically identifies fire outbreaks and notifies system operators. .

Faced with the advancement of technology, which takes the artificial intelligence of the Judiciary to the distant Pantanal, the Campo Grande News questioned what are the proposals to modernize the State and make public servants more efficient.

Giselle Marques (PT)

Artificial intelligence is a tool that contributes to administrative efficiency as it allows optimizing the performance of repetitive tasks, freeing up public servants for more important agendas that require creativity, facilitating the provision of services with more efficiency and quality. As a lawyer, I lived this process intensely, as I graduated in 1989, when we were still using the manual typewriter. Then came the electrical, electronics, and finally the computer.

I worked for two decades in paper court cases; in the third, most of them became virtual. Artificial intelligence, however, only works with quality internet. I’m traveling through the interior of the state, and I notice that the signal in the municipalities is much lower than the quality experienced in the capital. As governor, I intend to work together with President Lula to improve this, expanding telecommunications in the interior, and taking the internet signal to the settlements, to the indigenous villages, to the periphery neighborhoods.

Digital inclusion must be seen as a fundamental right, and the State must guarantee access, allowing all people to enter the information society. With social inequalities, the poorest people are excluded from the digital age.

I intend to articulate credit lines for the acquisition of cell phones and computers with internet access, and to include resources in the public budget so that teachers and students from the public network can receive a “notebook”, and attend training courses in the use of the new technologies. technologies. Digital illiteracy must be fought, and this is done through public policies.

André Puccinelli (MDB)

Every technological advance, as far as possible, has to be incorporated into the various fronts of public administration. I have always been passionate about new technologies. When I was mayor, I put computers, the great novelty of the time, in schools in our capital. I wanted, and I knew, that we needed to start our kids, boys and girls, in the world of computers. They were those big computers that weighed 20 kilos or so. One computer for every two children in schools.

Then, in the State Government, the same thing. We seek to computerize, reduce dependence on paper, make the service more agile, the responses faster and the government more efficient. I want to emphasize that I have always had the indisputable support of civil servants in the implementation of new developments. Now, with the arrival of artificial intelligence, let’s do the same. Using technology in our favor, programs, applications, robots and everything that makes it easier, speed up the service provided to the population.

This is a path of no return. The important thing is not to put the robot in the place of the men and women who struggle so much to serve the population well. Personalized service, affection, respect and attention cannot be replaced by a robot. Technology will not close vacancies, it will help the employee’s work, make problem solving, information and decisions faster. Many of the tasks, which today occupy a huge amount of time for an employee, can be performed by artificial intelligence from a database.

As I said, this is a subject that is still being studied by my planning team. Any details I give now can be changed later or in a few months. The important thing is that I am attentive and I will implement all measures that facilitate the day to day of employees and help them better serve the population.

Marquinhos Trad (PSD)

Innovation and technology are key to improving processes within the administration. Artificial intelligence has been developed for many years to facilitate the interaction of human beings with technological processes and, obviously, the State must be attentive to any innovation that brings speed and efficiency to the services offered to the population. In Campo Grande, we have already shown the importance of technology for development in all sectors. And we will also do this in Mato Grosso do Sul.

However, even with so much technology, we do not believe that, in the short and medium term, machines can replace people. The human capital that the servers represent is irreplaceable. Machines are not able to understand what people’s eyes are saying. Our servers, trained and valued, yes. Because our focus is on people, who want a better service and that their demands are efficiently resolved, not just automated, but resolved.

Therefore, we will use all possible tools to meet this need. When implementing new technological means such as AI (artificial intelligence), we need our servers to be able to operate these means and deliver more and better services to the population, and that is what we are going to do: train servers to meet these demands.

Captain Count (PRTB)

On the one hand, we have the population’s dissatisfaction with the quality of services provided by the Government, on the other hand, we have dedicated public servants, who deal with bureaucracy, unavailability of resources, inputs, equipment and technology tools, that is, essential points for improvement of management and public services. Fully digital administrative processes, integration of all government systems and providing a platform for accessing services available to citizens are some issues that need to be addressed.

During my term as State Deputy, I have always defended transparency in Management, so that even the simplest purchase or contracting process is 100% available on Transparency Portals of the Executive Branch.

I presented a project for transparency in the SUS waiting list, so that the citizen could follow the exams, surgeries and consultations. This would not only allow the monitoring of actions by patients, but would also facilitate the vision of points that need greater attention, investments and partnerships, in order to promote agility in care. Another project that would promote modernization is the availability of an application so that the population can have access to the stock of medicines made available by the Public Health Network, as well as information on which medicines are in short supply.

In terms of security for women, I presented the project that aims to provide greater agility in the care of women victims of domestic violence, through an application that would allow, in addition to the location of the victim by the police, to trigger 2 more numbers of close acquaintances.

Rose Modesto (Union Brazil)

To govern, for me, is to take care of people. A good government is one that meets the needs of the people responsibly, efficiently and equitably. Technology contributes positively to public management when it provides savings, agility and improves people’s daily lives. But it can be a bad path when it promotes toxic competitiveness or jeopardizes people’s safety. Therefore, the ruler needs to make the right choice.

At the “MS Que Quero” meetings, the population pointed out services that can be improved with technological innovations, such as electronic monitoring in public safety, the automation of services in tax collection and even health procedures. Our first step will be to map the management to identify where artificial intelligence can improve the service to the population, support the server in the provision of services and reduce the staff deficit with the relocation of technicians to other areas. Now, our schools have stopped in time.

Classroom technologies are outdated. Today, there are didactic tools available online that support both the teacher, in planning classes, and the student, with attractive content. Let’s modernize education, with new computers and a modern teaching portal. In health, we want to take telemedicine to the countryside, to reduce queues for consultations with specialists. These two projects are of immense benefit to the population. We will finance them with state and federal resources. Technology only makes sense if it offers quality of life for everyone.

Eduardo Riedel (PSDB)

At this pre-campaign moment, we are traveling around the State talking to people in order to hear their demands, the priorities that will serve as the foundation for the construction of the government plan that will be presented to society and electoral justice in due course.

The technological advance that has included artificial intelligence (AI) in production and management processes is fundamental for the development of various sectors of public power and also of the economy. To take advantage of these advances, massive investments in digital infrastructure and professional qualification will be required.

In addition to improving the internet offer in the 79 municipalities of Mato Grosso do Sul with the implementation of a fiber optic network, the Infovia Digital Public-Private Partnership is a starting point in this process, giving the State more competitiveness in attracting new investments and empowering our infrastructure for the use of AI.

Infovia will provide high-speed and high-capacity data transmission services through a fiber optic network to 1,500 administrative units of the State Government, such as schools, health and public safety units, throughout Mato Grosso do Sul.

Allied to the infrastructure is the need to further qualify public servants to meet the operational needs of these new technologies and also to establish employment migration policies, necessary in the face of this technological revolution. For this, it is necessary to build partnerships with the private sector and with entities that work in professional qualification, especially the S System.