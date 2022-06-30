Putin flies internationally in an Ilyushin IL-96 for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine

Photo by Dmitry Terekhov via Flickr





Russian President Vladimir Putin was photographed boarding a flight bound for Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on Wednesday (29), where he participates in meetings and a regional meeting. The visit to Asian countries is the first international trip by the Russian chief executive since he made the decision to invade Ukraine.on February 24 this year.

As reported by the international press, the first stop was in Tajikistan, where Putin met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and at the last he participated in the Sixth Caspian Summit alongside the presidents of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Azerbaijan. Afghanistan was a particular focus of Putin’s visit to Tajikistan, given the long border between these countries, difficult relations with the Taliban, and the fact that Russia’s largest military base abroad is in Tajikistan.

Getting to know IL-96

The Ilyushin IL-96, used by Putin on this trip, is a model that dates back to the Soviet Union, having been one of the great symbols of its commercial aviation. For many years, it made international flights with Aeroflot, including to Brazil, but its costs led the Russian national company to abandon the model in 2014.

The jet is a derivative of the IL-86 and has a capacity for up to 300 passengers. It is powered by four Aviadvigatel (Soloviev) PS-90A engines, capable of providing a range of 11,000 km. It’s the first widebodywith its first flight registered in 1988, but only in 1992 it was certified and then handed over to Aeroflot as a launch customer in 1993.





The manufacturer was unable to organize commercially viable mass production, making only one aircraft a year, so few flew. Cubana de Aviación is currently the only airline with commercial flights of this model. All others fly military and VIP flights for the Russian Government.

Four variants were certified, the Il 96-300, the Il 96M (modernized version), the Il 96T (cargo version) and the Il 96-400. In these 34 years of production, only about 30 units were made, most were used for various functions by the Russian government and the state-owned Rossiya. Although the program failed, due to high levels of fuel consumption, the main factor in the low sales, UAC continued to invest in it.

Even before the war in Ukraine, the jet was still being produced, but very slowly and only in the IL-96-400 version, one of the modernized models with new engines, made at the request of the Russian government to operate on VIP flights and platforms. of electronic warfare or intelligence in the future.

After the war, and with the advent of Western sanctions, Russian airlines were prevented from leasing or buying planes from manufacturers such as Airbus or Boeing, so they have to look internally for solutions. In one, Russia said it could speed up production of past-generation jets, including the IL-96, to serve the fleets of local airlines.



