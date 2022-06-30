Rony makes two and equals Pele and Zico in Libertadores

When it comes to Libertadores, Palmeiras fans certainly remember Rony, who accumulates several important performances for the club and increasingly writes his name in the history of the South American tournament. Tonight (29) was no different.

The striker scored two goals in Verdão’s 3-0 victory over Cerro Porteño-PAR, in Asunción, in the match valid for the first leg of the round of 16, and equaled scores of none other than Pelé and Zico. Rony reached 16 goals in Libertadores history, the same number that the King of Football scored during his time at Santos, in the 60s, and Galinho scored for Flamengo, in the 80s.

It does not stop there. With the goals scored against Cerro, Rony is again the athlete of the current Palmeiras squad that is best placed in the list of Brazilian top scorers in the continental competition. He was tied with Raphael Veiga, who has 14, but went two ahead after hitting the net twice in Paraguay.

The Brazilian with the most goals in Libertadores history is Luizão, with 29 goals, 13 more than Rony. See the list below:

The best Brazilian goalscorer of Libertadores: