Rooster: Alonso answers if he has a chance to stay in 2023 and talks about Krasnodar

Defender Junior Alonso said he has weekly contact by phone with officials from Russia’s Krasnodar, and believes that it will be difficult to continue at the Atlético in 2023. In January this year, the Paraguayan defender was sold to the European club for around R$47 million. However, he did not officially debut for the new team. The war between Russia and Ukraine brought the local football championships to a halt. Therefore, he returned to the alvinegro team.
“I have a contract until 2024, I keep in touch with the club, weekly they call me asking how I am, talking about the situation in Russia, I also have contact with my teammates who are there, I have contact with two Brazilian players, Wanderson, who is in Internacional now, and Caio, who has returned to Krasnodar, I’m talking to them about the situation,” he said.
Junior Alonso explained that he is unlikely to continue at Galo next season and mentioned the high investment made by Krasnodar in his signing. “It’s a little difficult, we don’t know what will happen. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible for next year, but it’s difficult, because I have a contract, they made a very high investment, paid more than eight and a half million dollars for my pass, we have to wait. I have a contract with Atltico until December, then we’ll look and talk about what might happen”, he said.
Atltico’s performance at home in the Libertadores knockout
O athletic took advantage of the ‘market opportunity’ and hired Alonso on a loan until the end of this year. The alvinegro club, however, did not trust the defender to remain for 2023.
“We were only able to bring Alonso back because we negotiated with Krasnodar. If there is a chance, of course we will try, but it was not and will not be by imposition of FIFA’s determination, otherwise they would have loaned to another club in the world. Alonso) does not have a suspended contract with them (Krasnodar),” said Rodrigo Caetano to supersports,on the 21st of June.
This season, Alonso participated in 23 games with the Atlético shirt and provided three assists.
Ready to face the Youth
Junior Alonso said he is in a position to face Juventude, this Saturday (07/02), at 4:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the 15th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.
“I always work to be in the best possible conditions. I’m fine, I’m prepared to play on Saturday, it will depend on the Turkish teacher. Normal, there are players who need another day of rest, but for me I’m 100% ready for Saturday’s game “, he highlighted.
Atltico is in the fifth position of the Brazilian, with 24 points – six wins, six draws and two defeats. J o Juventude ranked 19th, with 10. The gacha team won two games, drew five and lost seven.