Rosemary’s Baby is getting a prequel movie

The psychological thriller film Apartment 7A, announced earlier this year, is actually a prequel to 1968’s Rosemary’s Baby starring Mia Farrow.

The new information is from the Bloody Disgusting website.

Continues after advertising

The movie’s original announcement didn’t arouse suspicion, but the site has raised several clues that it’s a prequel.

Among the evidence, Bloody Disgusting points out some characters listed on the new film’s IMDb page are the same as Rosemary’s Baby, including actress Amy Leeson as Rosemary Woodhouse.

According to the site, the story should focus on the character who dies early in Rosemary’s Baby.

An official announcement, however, has not been given as of yet.

More about Rosemary’s Baby

Based on the 1967 book by Ira Levin, Rosemary’s Baby is considered one of the greatest horror films of all time.

“Rosemary and Guy recently moved into an apartment in Manhattan. When she becomes pregnant, she begins to have strange visions and to distrust her neighbors. Gradually, paranoia takes over Rosemary.”, says the synopsis of the film available on Globoplay.

In 1976, the movie Rosemary’s Baby was followed by a made-for-TV sequel called Look What’s Happened to Rosemary’s Baby.

In 2014, a two-part miniseries starring Zoe Saldana was also released.