RTP1 broadcasts European women’s football 2022 in open signal

THE RTP will transmit the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in open signal. The public station, which holds the rights to broadcast the European women’s football championship in open signal in Portugal – together with the channel 11 – broadcasts the 31 matches of the competition on television and on the internet from July 6th to 31st.

The first three games of the Portuguese national team are broadcast on RTP1. The transmission of a match for the quarter-finals and another for the semi-finals of the European Championship only takes place on the first channel if the team qualifies for those stages; the final returns to television, in RTP1 if Portugal reaches the title race or in the RTP2 if the country does not qualify.

All 31 EURO 2022 matches will be broadcast online for the RTPthrough the tab RTP Sport gives RTP play. Know the broadcast schedule:

Portugal vs Switzerland – July 9 – 5pm – RTP1

– July 9 – 5pm – Netherlands vs Portugal – July 13 – 8pm – RTP1

– July 13 – 8pm – Sweden vs Portugal – July 17 – 5 pm – RTP1

– July 17 – 5 pm – Portugal game in the quarter finals – 22/23 July – 20h – RTP1 (if Portugal qualifies)

Portugal game in the semifinals – 26/27 July – 20h – RTP1 (if Portugal qualifies)

Final – July 31 – 5pm – RTP1 or RTP2

On cable, the various stages of the championship will also be broadcast in Portugal on channel 11official channel of the Portuguese Football Federation, in transmission operation yet to be announced.

England hosts the 13th edition of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship. Portugal participates for the second time in the final stage of the competition, replacing Russia (however excluded from the competition) in Group C, alongside Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the latter being the current European champions.

