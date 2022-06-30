Sabrina Carpenter reveals cover and release date of the album “emails I can’t send”

Sabrina Carpenter announced this Thursday (29) the release date and cover of the fifth studio album of his career, “emails I can’t send”. The project arrives on all digital platforms on July 15th and already has a pre-save available.

In addition to the release date of the studio album, the singer-songwriter released the single “vicious” this Friday, 01. “Thank you for being patient with me. I think it will be worth the wait”, wrote the artist in the caption of the post on Instagram. the disk “emails I can’t send” will be Carpenter’s first project in Island Records

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of “Fast Times”, which arrived on digital platforms in February. The track won a super-produced video clip full of choreography and already has more than 5 million views on Youtube.

