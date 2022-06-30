Sam Raimi and Michael Waldron Talk About Casting John Krasinski as Illuminatti’s Reed Richards ~ Marvel Universe 616

It’s still too early to talk about the Fantastic Four reboot that is still being discussed and looking for its director. In the meantime, fans can quench their desire to have the fantastic family in the MCU with John Krasinski’s Reed Richards cameo in Doctor Tin in the Multiverse of Madness, which has now arrived on Disney+. For starters, Raimi opens up about Krasinski’s choice for the role and how there’s actually a note there referring to Doctor Doom from the comics:

“It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] climbed John [Krasinski] because fans dreamed of who would be the perfect Reed Richards. And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make this dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.’”

The film’s writer, Michael Waldron, made it clear how “Reed Richards is [seu] favorite Marvel Comics character” and that writing the character’s first appearance in the MCU was a privilege:

“Reed Richards is my favorite Marvel Comics character, so it was a real honor to write his first entry in the MCU. John is an incredible actor and a great partner in bringing this role to life for the first time.”

Producer Richie Palmer noted how his costume was “designed by Ryan Meinerding” and that the portal he enters through was, in fact, “Doctor Doom’s Time Platform:”

“It’s exciting that the costume designed by Ryan Meinerding is a really special treat. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to enter the scene is something we took from the comics, it’s Doctor Doom’s Time Platform.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

