Samsung announces Galaxy XCover6 Pro with military resistance and Android 12 – Tecnoblog

THE Samsung announced, this Wednesday (29), the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, its first rugged smartphone with 5G support. In addition to the sturdy construction, aimed at heavy work and sports activities, the device delivers 128 GB of storage and a dual 50 megapixel camera. The new addition to the XCover Pro lineup will be available in select markets starting in July.

Galaxy XCover6 Pro (Image: Handout/Samsung)

The purpose of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is to be an ideal smartphone for any situation. Therefore, it has MIL-810H certification, which guarantees greater resistance to drops, temperature and humidity. The device also offers IP68 certification against water and dust.

The LCD screen sums 6.6 inches with Full HD+ resolution (2408×1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate for better visual experience and Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass. Samsung has increased the sensitivity rating to allow touch with gloves or wet hands. Still on the front, we have a small drop-shaped notch that houses the 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 778G octa-core, combined with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 1 TB. The removable battery delivers 4,050 mAh with fast charging at 15 watts, but the adapter doesn’t come in the box, just the USB-C cable.

Galaxy XCover6 Pro (Image: Handout/Samsung)

There are only two cameras on the back of the smartphone, the main one being 50 megapixels and the secondary ultrawide 8 megapixels with a 123-degree field of view. The device also features a dual LED flash to assist with night shots and shoots in up to 4K at 30 fps.

In software, Samsung has shipped One UI 4.1 interface based on Android 12. Other interesting features include: speaker volume up mode, Samsung DeX support, programmable button on the side, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

price and availability

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will be available from July in select markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company has not yet released its price, but a value close to €600 is expected (R$3,259 in direct conversion).

There is no release date in Brazil.

Galaxy XCover6 Pro — data sheet

Screen 6.6-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2408×1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core up to 2.4GHz RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB rear cameras — main: 50 megapixels

— ultrawide: 8 megapixels Frontal camera 13 megapixels Drums 4,050 mAh with 15 watt charging support Operational system Android 12 (One UI Core 4.1) connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, NFC and 5G Most Fingerprint reader, Samsung DeX, MIL-STD-810H certified and sound with Dolby Atmos dimensions 168.8 x 79.9 x 9.9 mm Weight 235 grams Colors Black

