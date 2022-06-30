Samsung Gaming Hub is now available with Xbox xCloud and more

The Samsung Gaming Hub, the game streaming platform native to Samsung Smart TVs, launched this Thursday (30) for the company’s latest models of smart TVs and displays with Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and more.
Momentarily exclusive to Samsung’s 2022 handsets like Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and smart monitors, the Samsung Gaming Hub app brings together various game streams directly on TVs.
This way, consoles and PCs are not required to access services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (with Xbox Game Pass), NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and the like.
According to an official statement, the Samsung Gaming Hub also brings together entertainment applications such as Twitch, YouTube and Spotify, in addition to having options to play while also consuming other content such as videos and music.
The Samsung Gaming Hub app supports a variety of peripherals, such as Xbox controllers, of course, but also other controllers that interact via Bluetooth and headsets.