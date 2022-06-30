Samsung Gaming Hub is now available with Xbox xCloud and more

The Samsung Gaming Hub, the game streaming platform native to Samsung Smart TVs, launched this Thursday (30) for the company’s latest models of smart TVs and displays with Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and more.

Momentarily exclusive to Samsung’s 2022 handsets like Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and smart monitors, the Samsung Gaming Hub app brings together various game streams directly on TVs.

🚨 #SamsungGamingHub is AVAILABLE NOW!🚨 🕹️ Play games with our top cloud streaming partners, no console required

🕓 No downloads, no storage limits

🎮 Bring your favorite controller

👀 Watch gaming videos

🎵 Listen to your music For more details, visit:https://t.co/FmhayACfuA pic.twitter.com/OZDI3DYorZ — Samsung Gaming (@SamsungGaming) June 30, 2022

This way, consoles and PCs are not required to access services like Xbox Cloud Gaming (with Xbox Game Pass), NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and the like.

According to an official statement, the Samsung Gaming Hub also brings together entertainment applications such as Twitch, YouTube and Spotify, in addition to having options to play while also consuming other content such as videos and music.

Samsung Gaming Hub isn’t just for accessing all your favorite games in one place. With Gaming Hub, you can: Watch your favorite live streams with @Twitch or @YouTubeGaming 👀 Seamlessly listen to your favorite tunes while you play with @Spotify https://t.co/FmhayACfuA pic.twitter.com/fKPjhgbOru — Samsung Gaming (@SamsungGaming) June 30, 2022

The Samsung Gaming Hub app supports a variety of peripherals, such as Xbox controllers, of course, but also other controllers that interact via Bluetooth and headsets.