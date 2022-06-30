Sanctions Against Russia Could Justify War, Says Former Russian Prime Minister | World

Reuters Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a session of the International Investment Forum “Sochi-2014” in Sochi

This Thursday (30), the former prime minister and current vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that the sanctions applied by Western powers against the country can be evaluated as an act of aggression and justify a war. .

“I would like to emphasize once again that, in certain circumstances, such hostile measures [sanções] may also qualify as an act of international aggression. And even like a casus belli [justificativa para a guerra]”,

said Medvedev, who added that Russia has the right to defend itself.

In response to the conflict in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed a series of international economic sanctions on Russia. The conflict, which began on February 24, has already had a series of diplomatic and economic consequences in Putin’s country.

Medvedev, a former president who was once seen as a liberal, has been one of the most vocal advocates of the war against Ukraine and is keen to see the conflict spread to other countries that try to intervene.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.