“Santa Evita” | First episode of an exclusive Star+ series is presented at an international event

The exclusive original production of Star+, “Santa Evita”, had the first episode aired last Thursday night (24) during Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT, an international event for the audiovisual entertainment industry that this year is being held at the Palacio de Congresos de Toledo, in Spain. With seven episodes, the series premieres on the streaming platform exclusively on July 26.

After the exhibition, a panel formed by Natalia Oreiro (Eva Peron), Ernesto Alterio (Colonel Moori Koenig), Francesc Orella (Dr. Pedro Ara), Darío Grandinetti (Juan Domingo Perón) and the director Alejandro Maci. They talked about the process of creating the series, the challenges during filming, how they approached the complexity of the story and the historical characters of theatrical direction and composition, and what audiences around the world should expect from this story.

“Santa Evita” is a fiction based on best seller of the same name by the Argentinian author Tomas Eloy Martinez, and follows the intriguing story of Eva Perón’s embalmed body, which remained unburied for three years, awaiting the construction of a monument that was never completed. In 1955, a military coup in Argentina overthrew then-President Juan Domingo Perón and hid Evita’s body for 16 years to prevent him from becoming a symbol against the regime. Before her death, Eva had become a powerful political figure as the wife of General Perón, and her errant, unburied body haunted the country’s political landscape for more than two decades.

The series was developed and co-produced by Non Stop and is executive produced by the Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault and José Támez (both from the producer Ventanarosa). “Santa Evita” was directed by the filmmaker Rodrigo Garciawho also serves as executive producer, and by Argentine filmmaker, actor, theater director and screenwriter Alejandro Maci, who also serves as an artistic producer. The screenplay was written by Marcela Guerty and Pamela Rementeria.

Watch the production trailer:

