São Paulo does not stop at Marcos Guilherme and wants four or five more reinforcements to arrive

Admin 6 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Sao Paulo

Player who went through Tricoko in 2017 arrives with a six-month contract

Alexandre Vieira

Per Alexandre Vieira

Marcos Guilherme arrived in São Paulo (Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF)
© 1021, www.agif.com.brMarcos Guilherme arrived in São Paulo (Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF)
Alexandre Vieira

Last Tuesday (28), the Sao Paulo announced the signing of the striker Marcos Guilherme. As reported by Bolavip Brasil in recent weeks, the player arrives with a contract until the end of the season, shortly after agreeing to terminate his contract with Internacional.

The player arrives for a lacking position in Rogério Ceni’s squad, who believes he doesn’t have enough speed in the squad. The 26-year-old athlete will automatically renew his contract for another 12 months if he meets certain goals, such as participating in 50% of the games when he is able to play.

According to investigations by Bolavip Brasil, São Paulo should not stop there and are studying more signings for the next window. The Club intends to hire at least one more winger, and if given the opportunity, it will be reinforced with two other athletes for the role. Adryelson, Mailson and Léo Sena are speculated names.

Other positions that reinforcements should arrive are: defender, midfielder, goalkeeper and in the last case, another striker, but this time, to be a reference in the front, as well as Calleri, a “9” of office, to take turns with the Argentine, since that in Rogério’s view, his other athletes for the sector cannot be centre-forwards.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Inter agrees on loan from Galhardo to Fortaleza, which announces reinforcement until December | football

What was a trend was confirmed. Thiago Galhardo will not return to Inter. The attacking …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved