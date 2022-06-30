Sasha Meneghel and husband fall for cryptocurrency sheikh scam

Sasha Meneghel, 23, and her husband, João Figueiredo, 22, fell into a coup by the “sheik of cryptocurrencies” and had a loss of R$ 1.2 million.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the daughter of Xuxa and the singer met Francisley Valdevino da Silva — the real name of the “sheik” — at a service at the evangelical church they attend. Initially, the couple invested only BRL 50,000, but later signed two more contracts that exceeded BRL 1 million.

Francisley’s company Rental Coins promised returns of up to 8.5% of the amount invested with a “cryptocurrency leasing” scheme.

As they did not have the promised return, Sasha and her husband filed a lawsuit for moral and material damages alleging fraud. The process runs in the 14th Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Paraná.

In addition to the famous, the “sheik” would also have deceived pastors and other faithful.

He told O Globo that the companies in his group are undergoing restructuring and, therefore, he failed to pay the monthly income promised to investors. In a note, Francisley said that in October he will resume payments.

Also according to the publication, the “sheik” became the focus of the Federal Police in an investigation that investigates suspected crimes against the national financial system.