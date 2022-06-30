Scarlet Witch Actress Hasn’t Seen Doctor Strange 2 And Explains Why

Elizabeth Olsen starred in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, but has yet to see the film.

The actress revealed the curious information during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she explained that she doesn’t usually watch the movies she makes. “I’m like one of those people who, like, wants to study something to figure out how to make it better,” she explains.

“I had a cold when we had the premiere, and I didn’t want to sit around and watch it. I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it. And it was – like, it had my name on it, and then there was the time I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that… it was distracting.”

Check out the interview below:

Olsen’s Relationship with Marvel Films

To Julian Hilliard (Billy Maximoff), she confessed that she is not very interested in seeing the film. “I’m not going to watch, I’m so scared. I know, how silly is that?”

In another interview, she admitted that she gets anxious due to expectations and the big budget.

“I watch myself, but I’ve decided I can no longer watch these Marvel movies at a premiere. Every time, I just watch it and look around… Every time I see Avengers: Endgame, I look around and say, ‘This is our first failure.’ And so I decided I don’t want to go through that experience again. I’ll see that in no time,” Olsen said.

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.