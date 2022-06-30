See the before and after of the cast of the series; two actors were arrested

This year the series smallville It will be 21 years since it debuted on television. Launched on October 16, 2001, the show by The WB/CW about the youth of Super man was an audience phenomenon all over the world, including in Brazil when it was shown by SBT.

The show ran for 10 seasons and came to an end in 2011. But even a decade after its cancellation, smallville remains a work of A.D of quite importance.

The show popularized Superman among younger people. Smallville can also be considered the true father of the Arrowverse; it was in “Adventures of Superboy” that the Green Archer won its first live-action adaptation, and it was on the show that Justice League made his debut on The CW.

And to celebrate 21 years of smallvillecheck out how the main actors of the series’ cast are currently:

Tom Welling (Clark Kent/Superman)

45-year-old Tom Welling started playing young Clark Kent in smallville with 24 years. The character, on the other hand, was 14 years old at the beginning of the series.

Tom’s career didn’t take off after the CW show, but we can mention some of the post-Superboy highlight works, such as the series Lucifer, where he played Cain in season three. and the movie The Great Choicewhere quarterback Brian Drew lived.

In 2019, he made a cameo in the second part of the Arrowverse crossover. Crisis on Infinite Earths.

He recently starred in the series professionals from the little-known Viaplay streaming. The show airs in the US on The CW.

Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor)

Michael Rosenbaum, 49, was 29 years old in the first season of Smallville. The actor is considered by many to be the best portrayal of the villain Lex Luthor. He left at the end of season 7, but returned in the last episode of the series.

Rosenbaum didn’t have the same success after Smallville either, but he did star in the well-praised impastor, a very politically incorrect comedy series. And participated in the blockbusters Guardians of the Galaxy 2living the hero Martinex.

The actor had to turn down a role in The Suicide Squad for health problems in the past year. Michael Rosenbaum has skin cancer.

You can currently see and hear him on his podcast ‎Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where he interviews various artists.

Allison Mack (Chloe Sullivan)

Allison Mack, 39, made her 19-year-old debut on Smallville as the fearless Chloe Sullivan. Her character was so successful that he was even inserted into the official Superman comics.

The actress had the worst post of the CW/DC series. Among the most outstanding works, Allison made several appearances in the series Wilfredstarring Elijah Wood, and participated in an episode of the series The Following, starring Kevin Bacon. But it wasn’t because of her career that the blonde went down.

On April 20, 2018, the actress was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy in relation to her role in the organization NXIVM. Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019, and in 2021, the actress was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang)

Kristin Kreuk, 38, first appeared in Smallville at the age of 18. She stayed on the series from seasons 1 to 8 (in the last year he was no longer part of the fixed cast).

The actress starred Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li after Smallville. The film, however, was a critical and box office failure. She later starred in the popular series Beauty and the Beast.

Recently, she was also the star of the series Burden of Truthwhich had 4 seasons and ended in 2021.

She is currently present in Reacherfamous Amazon Prime Video series.

Erica Durance (Lois Lane)

43-year-old Erica Durance entered Smallville Season 4 at the age of 26. She stayed on the show until its end of season 10 in 2011.

Erica was not so successful after the show. She starred in the medical series Saving Hope and played Supergirl’s mother in several episodes of the superhero series.

Alongside Tom Welling, she returned to play Lois Lane in the special Crisis on Infinite Earth from the CW,

His last most relevant work was in 2019 and 2020 in the series private eyesmaking guest appearances as Lauren Campbell.

Justin Hartley (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow)

Justin Hartley, 45, joined the CW series in 2006 at the age of 29 playing Oliver Queen and Green Arrow. His double character became popular and he joined the cast of Smallville.

Justin was one of the most successful actors after the dcnaut show. He was seen in several episodes of revengeparticipated in the film Perfect is Mom 2, with Mila Kunis. And currently, he is best known for his role as Kevin on the critically acclaimed series This is Us.

John Glover (Lionel Luthor)

The 77-year-old actor John Glover debuted in the series in the first season at the age of 56. He played the villain Lionel Luthor, Lex Luthor’s father.

John Glover was already a well-known and award-winning actor before Smallville. Perhaps his work on the series is his best-known role. After the show, the experienced actor participated in the series The Good Wife and was in the movie Shazam!, living Mr. Sivana, father of the villain (plus one) Dr. Sivana.

Annette O’Toole (Martha Kent)

70-year-old Annette O’Toole was 49 at the start of Smallville.

Prior to the series, the actress played Lana Lang in Superman III. The singer was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Song for A Kiss at the End of the Rainboworiginal song from the movie The Great Musiciansin 2003.

After the CW show, she did the show The Avengera partnership between Marvel and Netflix, and, more recently, Virgin Riveralso from Netflix.

John Schneider (Jonathan Kent)

62-year-old John Schneider started out in Smallville at age 41.

Known in the past for his role as Bo Duke in the famous 70’s sitcom the catsthe seasoned actor was also recently featured in the series The Haves and the Have Nots like James Cryer.

Sam Jones III (Pete Ross)

Actor Sam Jones III, 39, debuted in the series at the age of 18.

Sam was another of the Smallville cast to be arrested. In 2009, the actor was arrested for drug trafficking. He was convicted in 2011 and released in 2012.

Sam returned to acting, but his career was shaken by the arrest. He who had his resume notable works such as the series medical duty and the movies Road to Glory and the The Return of the Braves, acted little and in small productions from 2012 onwards. But it was in the movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadlandi 2016, film from the well-known series Blue Mountain State.

Eric Johnson (Whitney Fordman)

Eric Johnson, 42, was part of the regular cast of the first season of Smallville. At the time he was 21. After the 1st season, he only returned for 2 more episodes in the series.

After Smallville, the actor was a relative success. He had a prominent role in the film Fifty Shades Darker and in the series The Knick. He also participated in the series vikings and american godswith smaller but recurring roles.

Aaron Ashmore (Jimmy Olsen)

Aaron Ashmore, 42, joined Smallville in the sixth season at the age of 26.

After the series, he made the movie Regression and the series Space Agents of more relevant work.

Currently, he can be seen in the Netflix series Ginny and Georgia like Gil Timmins.

Laura Vandervoort (Kara/Supergirl)

37-year-old Canadian actress Laura Vandervoort joined the Superman origin series at age 22 in season seven as Supergirl Kara, cousin of a Kryptonian hero.

After the series, Laura was in the film Saw: Jigsawstarred in the series wolf hunger and participated in 2021 in the Hulu phenomenon The Handmaid’s Tale.

In 2016, he played the character Indigo in the Supergirl series, starring Melissa

Benoist.

Cassidy Freeman (Tess Mercer)

Cassidy Freeman, 40, joined Smallville at age 26 in season eight.

After the DC show, the actress was a regular on the series The Righteous Gemstones and was on the Netflix series Longmire: The Sheriff is at NCIS: Criminal Investigations.

Jensen Ackles (Jason Teague)

Jensen Ackles, 44, only participated in the fourth season of Smallville, when the actor was 26 years old.

As everyone knows, Jensen became a star soon after starring in the series. Supernatural. In the cinema, he starred in the film macabre valentine’s day.

Last year, he voiced Batman in Batman animations: The Long Halloweenpart 1 and 2. And he is currently in the third season of the boys as Soldier Boy.

You can check out the 10 seasons of smallville at any time in HBO Max.

