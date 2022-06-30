Selena Gomez describes Mabel as an adult version of Alex Russo Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez compared the characters and reflected on what she learned at the time of Disney

Selena Gomez compared the character of Only Murders in The Building (2021), Mabelwith one of the most famous characters of her career: Alex Russoin Wizards of Waverly Place (2007).

“I feel that Mabel it’s like an older version of Alex in a way,” he told the podcast Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist. “I really loved being in Wizards of Waverly Place. I feel like I learned a lot. In fact, we had great writers – who also worked on friends — and we had an amazing director who stuck with us for most seasons.”

+++ READ MORE: Selena Gomez vents about the diagnosis of bipolarity: ‘It was liberating’

Gomez said that he still spends time reflecting on the time of disney: “We were very lucky. I still look back and laugh at some of the things that I think are funny and that we tried to do.” The character of the actress in the series was a sorceress who needed to combine magic classes with normal high school.

In Only Murders in The Building, Gomez plays a young criminal investigation podcast addict who tries to uncover the mystery behind a death in the condo where she lives. The first season of the series is available on Star+ and the second premiered last Tuesday, 28. Check out the trailer:

+++ READ MORE: Selena Gomez: What is the meaning of a tattoo with Cara Delevigne? singer responds

Selena Gomez Discusses ‘Romance’ With Cara Delevingne: ‘We Had So Much Fun’

Gomez talked about the experience of filming the second season of Only Murders in The Building with the friend Dear Delevingnewho plays her character’s romantic interest in the series, Mabel.

In the first season, Mabel has a brief affair with Oscar (Aaron Dominguez)but now she will be interested in Alicecharacter of Delevingne. Alice owns an art gallery and will make sure Mabel explore a side that, until then, she had been ignoring.

+++ READ MORE: Selena Gomez is ‘proud’ of work at Disney: ‘Shaped who I am’

“How much my character is evolving and changing has been a lot of fun,” he told the EW (via Screen Rant). “You can tell that in the second season she is wanting to get rid of her past and starts to be more interested in her art and cuts her hair. Then she meets Alice, a character from Face [Delevingne]and ends up falling in love with her.”

Gomez added: “I absolutely adore Face and we had a lot of fun. It was really wonderful to see how that journey unfolded over the course of the season.” The actresses are longtime friends, despite never having acted together.