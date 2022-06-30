Selton Mello is nominated for the Academy of the Oscars

The actor Selton Mello was invited, along with six other Brazilians, to be part of the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Among other Brazilians who are part of the group, there are also the directors Bruno BarretoJeferson De and Emilio Domingos, who is the director responsible for Favela Is Fashionreleased in 2019.

They were also invited to producer Sara Silveirathe executive Ilda Santiago and the sound engineer Waldir Xavier.

The list was released on Tuesday (28) and has 397 people from at least 54 countries.

But what’s the point of being part of the Academy?

If all the guests accept to be part of the Academy, then it will have 10,665 members who will be able to vote in the Oscar categories starting next year.

It is worth noting that this year the Academy is showing greater interest in inclusion, as 44% of the invitations were aimed at women, while 37% of the guests were people from underrepresented ethnic groups, and at least 50% of the people are from outside the United States. The list also contains 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

Singer Billie Eilish is also on the guest list.

According to the list released, the Academy also invited Billie Eilish and his brother and producer, finneas.

The singers have even won a statuette in the category best original song with the track No Time to Diewhich is part of the film’s soundtrack 007 – No Time to Die.

It is worth remembering that Billie Eilish also won the Golden Globe it’s the Grammy in the same season and is now the youngest person in the world to have achieved this feat.

Twilight Actress Almost Missed Oscar Nomination Over Film

The actress Anna Kendrick received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. Unstoppable Lovehowever this could not have happened because of the franchise of films of the saga Twilight.

She explained that she was recording her participation in New Moon while I was Unstoppable Lovebut the director of the vampire saga movie could have stopped her from participating in both movies if he wanted to.

“I was recording Unstoppable Love at the time they were doing The Twilight Saga: New Moon. It would have been a dumb move, but legally, they could have stopped me from participating in Unstoppable Love.”, he explained. “So, I thank these guys for not doing it,” the actress said.

