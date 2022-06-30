Serie B: Cruzeiro closes 15 rounds with a 13-point lead for 5th place

The round ended on Wednesday (29). Tombense, owner of the 6th position, tied with CRB, 11th, by 0 to 0. Vasco, vice-leader, lost to Novorizontino, a team that took the eighth place, by 2 to 0.
It is worth noting that Cruzeiro may have an even greater advantage, given that it has one less match compared to other direct competitors. That’s because the game against Ituano, for the 14th round, was rescheduled due to the conflict of dates with the Copa do Brasil.
At first, the duel against the Paulistas was scheduled for Friday of last week, but it was rescheduled for the next Tuesday (5), at 7 pm. The match will be played at the Novelli Junior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo.
Here’s how Serie B ranks:
- 1st Cruzeiro – 34 points in 14 games
- 2nd Vasco – 30 points in 15 games
- 3rd Bahia – 28 points in 15 games
- 4th Grmio – 25 points in 15 games
- 5th Sport – 21 points in 15 games
- 6th Tombense – 21 points in 15 games
- 7th Cricima – 20 points in 15 games
- 8th Novorizontino – 20 points in 15 games
