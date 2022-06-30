Serie B: Cruzeiro closes 15 rounds with a 13-point lead for 5th place

photo: Staff Images/ Cruzeiro Cruzeiro opened 13 points of advantage for the fifth place



Isolated leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 34 points of 42 possible, Cruzeiro ended the 15th round with 13 points of advantage in relation to the fifth place, Sport, in the classification table. The round ended on Wednesday (29). Tombense, owner of the 6th position, tied with CRB, 11th, by 0 to 0. Vasco, vice-leader, lost to Novorizontino, a team that took the eighth place, by 2 to 0.

It is worth noting that Cruzeiro may have an even greater advantage, given that it has one less match compared to other direct competitors. That’s because the game against Ituano, for the 14th round, was rescheduled due to the conflict of dates with the Copa do Brasil.

At first, the duel against the Paulistas was scheduled for Friday of last week, but it was rescheduled for the next Tuesday (5), at 7 pm. The match will be played at the Novelli Junior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo.

