Snap launches paid version of the Snapchat app – Época Negócios

Snap launches paid version of Snapchat in the US and some other markets

THE snap launched this Wednesday (29) a paid version of the application Snapchat in the United States and some other markets.

The move is a big step for the company to move away from a revenue model that relies primarily on advertising. Social media is under pressure as companies have had to cut ad spend in response to rising costs and lower consumer spending.

Snap, which had announced the subscription version, Snapchat+, earlier this month, said the feature will be available in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Initial features of the paid version include the ability to change the app icon, see who rewatched a “story” and pin more users to their chat history as “BFF,” said Snap’s senior vice president of products. , Jacob Andreou, to tech news site The Verge.

Last month, Snap revealed that it is expected to miss its second-quarter revenue and profit targets and would slow down hiring and cut spending. At the time, the announcements caused the company’s shares to fall more than 40% in a single day.