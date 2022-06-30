Surprised! Antoine Griezmann defines his future

BALL MARKET

The striker has a contract with Barcelona until 2024

Antoine Griezmann will stay another season at Atletico Madrid
the attacker Antoine Griezmann is an almost certain name in the 2022 World Cup. The player, winner of the 2018 edition, is one of the trusted names of the French coaching staff and must be present in Qatar.

However, before the World Cup, the striker needs to define which club he will play for. And, according to the Spanish press, Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico Madrid, despite having an underwhelming season.

Griezmann has a contract with Barcelona until 2024. Last season he was loaned to Colchoneros. Apparently, the Frenchman will stay another year in Madrid.

According to the Spanish press, Atlético de Madrid is obliged to buy Griezmann if the striker plays in at least 50% of the games next season. The price is 40 million euros (R$212 million).

Griezmann numbers

Antoine Griezmann was an important name in Diego Simeone’s squad. However, as the Colchoneros had a bad season, the striker’s numbers were below the Frenchman’s record. In 36 games, he scored eight goals and distributed six assists.

