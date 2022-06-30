Thailand: Women arrested for carrying armadillos, turtles, lizards, snakes and porcupines in suitcases – News

Two women were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle 109 live animals on a flight departing Thailand last Monday (27).

Officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport found two albino porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 lizards and 20 snakes in the luggage of Nithya Raja, 38, and Zakia Sulthana Ebrahim, 24, according to the British tabloid Daily. Star.






Sathon Khong-ngern, head of the wildlife checkpoint, says the animals were spread out in two suitcases and were located after an X-ray inspection.

Nithya and Zakia were accused of violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, Khong-ngern reports. They also violated the Animal Disease Act and the Customs Act. It is still unclear what the two planned to do with the animals.






Animal trafficking through airports has been a recurring problem in the country. In May, authorities at Chennai International Airport spotted an albino porcupine and a monkey in another passenger’s luggage.

In 2019, a man who landed in Chennai from Bangkok, the Thai capital, had a month-old leopard cub in his luggage. He was detained by customs officials.


