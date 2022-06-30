The Origin of Gru’ makes its film debut in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

Quintou, and they are back. The big premiere this Thursday (30) in the cinema program in Juazeiro is Minions 2: Origin of Gru, which arrives seven years after the first film. The program, however, is packed for all tastes: it has action, superheroes, science fiction, more animation and even suspense/horror. Wednesday (6) has the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder with six sessions; on this day there will be a change in the times of the sessions of the other films – check it out at the end of this article.

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are four dubbed sessions for the film, at 1:30 pm, 3:40 pm, 5:50 pm and 8 pm.

lightyear

Another animation in the schedule is Lightyear, a sci-fi adventure with action and funny moments of the character that inspired the doll that teamed up with woody during the four films Toy Story. Nostalgia for those who followed the character and can now check out the definitive origin of the space ranger. Originally voiced by Chris Evans, in Brazil who took over the dubbing was Marcos Mion, even with all the suspicion of the public, who wanted the same voice actor as the Buzz Lightyear doll – Guilherme Briggs. There are three dubbed sessions for the film: 14:00, 16:20 and 19:00.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The sixth film in the franchise that began back in 1993 with Jurassic Park debuted four weeks ago. Despite heavy criticism for the film, it passed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office last weekend. There are three dubbed sessions per day in the schedule: 14:20, 17:20 and 20:20.

Dinosaurs and humans walk side by side, four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). In this almost 2h30min movie, we’ll find out if humans are really (still) the biggest predators, or if they will lose their place to Jurassic animals. In the cast are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as protagonists, among other renowned actors and actresses, including the presence of the trio present in the original trilogy: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil.

Top Gun: Maverick

In this sequel that arrives 36 years after the original, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and pilots (for real!) fighter jets while trying to prove that humans are still needed by the air force even in the age of unmanned drones. In addition, the film has been drawing the attention of some critics for a certain “excess testosterone”, which proved to have no effect, since The film has passed the $1 billion mark last weekend and became the most profitable film of Tom Cruise’s career and of the year 2022.

To check out the new (not so new) adventure of Tom Cruise in the movies, there are three dubbed sessions: 15:20, 18:20 and 21:00.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The new Doctor Strange movie, which has been in theaters for almost two months, occupies three sessions a day, all dubbed (3:00 pm, 5:40 pm and 8:30 pm).

In this new adventure, which, like eternal, left the so-called “Marvel formula” and divided fans and critics, Stephen Strange sets out on a journey through the long-awaited (by fans) multiverse into the unknown, in order to discover who his new and mysterious adversary is. The film has confirmed appearances by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, the return of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, in addition to other possible surprise appearances expected by fans.

see for me

In this thriller/horror, we follow Sophie, a blind ex-skier who is hired to take care of a cat in an isolated mansion. What seemed like easy money turns into a nightmare when thieves break into the house looking for a hidden safe. Her only help is Kelly, an army veteran who happens to be her eyes thanks to an app called “See for Me”. To find out what will become of Sophie in this film that refers to others of the genre – such as Hush: Death Hears You (2016) and Caught in the Darkness (2013) –, there is a dubbed session on the schedule, at 9:20 pm.

preview of Thor: Love and Thunder

On Wednesday (6), there are six evening sessions (7:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 10:00 pm) at the preview of the new MCU film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Because of this, some schedules of the other movies change. Check below the sessions of each film on Wednesday (6).

Minions 2: Origin of Gru: 1:30 pm, 3:40 pm and 5:50 pm

Lightyear: 14:00, 16:20 and 19:00

Jurassic World: Domain: 1 pm and 4 pm

Top Gun: Maverick: 2:10 pm and 4:50 pm

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 3:00 pm and 5:40 pm

See it for me: 21:20