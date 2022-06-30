TicWatch Pro 3 on offer on Amazon; check out

O TicWatch Pro 3 It has a modern design, lighter and more comfortable than the 2018 TicWatch, with 28% less weight. The silicone wristband is removable, which allows the user to customize the device with the wristband that best suits their style.

The smart watch is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, hardware that allows for a smooth and performance-free experience.

For users who like to play sports, TicWatch Pro 3 monitors various sports activities and has sports modes and fitness mode. In addition, it monitors heart rate with high accuracy, blood oxygen saturation, stress monitoring and sleep quality.

The smartwatch still has two modes for the user to use according to their needs: the smart mode and the enhanced essential mode. In smart mode, all resources are used to the full with high power consumption. In enhanced essential mode, only the basic functions of the watch are used and the battery can last up to 45 days.

