To combat energy theft, Light puts armor that resists rifle fire on equipment

The equipment, which looks like a safe, weighs 240 kilos and resists even rifle shots. It is not only opened by the service key: it also needs remote release. The more than 1,300 units already on the streets provide electricity to 23,000 customers — a number that should reach 80,000 users by the end of the year. In the day-to-day fight against clandestine installations, this is yet another Light weapon against fraud that causes an annual loss of R$ 600 million in illegal energy diversion.

— It’s an armored, bullet-proof box that we use to protect the meters from undue access — summarizes field technician Rafael Felipe.

Equipped with sensors connected to a real-time monitoring center, the reinforced crates usually reduce the theft of energy in the system by 40%. The criterion, therefore, is to prioritize its installation in areas with the highest incidence of irregularities. In the capital, most are in favelas, such as Babilônia and Chapéu Mangueira, in Leme, South Zone. Outside of Rio, they are concentrated in the Baixada Fluminense, mainly in Nova Iguaçu, São João de Meriti and Caxias.

The company points out that 3% of the fortune diverted by cats, or R$ 18 million per year, comes from so-called noble areas. This was the case of the resident of a luxury residence in Barra da Tijuca, arrested in the act on the 20th by police officers from the Delegated Services Defense Police Station (DDSD). According to the expertise carried out by the Carlos Éboli Institute (ICCE), the address consumed around 2,000 Kwh/month, which is equivalent to approximately R$ 2,400 in energy bills, according to Light’s estimates. After posting bail of R$2,000, she is free for the crime.

Earlier, in February, a resident of a building in Recreio dos Bandeirantes was also arrested in flagrante delicto for power theft. Without the energy meter, the house was directly connected to Light’s electrical grid, causing consumption to not be recorded. In addition to being illegal, the irregular installation could generate a short circuit in the electrical system of the entire building.

The armored boxes began to hit the streets in March 2021. They were the target of an initial investment of R$50 million, which will triple this year. In the first quarter of last year, total losses accounted for 27.18% of sales in the period. From January to March 2022, the index fell slightly (to 26.59%), but in the areas where the boxes operate, the percentage of losses with cats plummeted from 53% to 11%. The impact was greater in the number of regular calls.

Owner of a luxury house in Barra was arrested for power theft Photo: Reproduction

— In the first quarter of 2022, we regularized 13 thousand installations, a number 28.4% higher than the quarterly average of 2021, which was 10.2 thousand — says Thiago Guth, commercial and operations director at Light. — The shielding of the boxes makes the network less fragile to the theft of energy, and the technology makes the cat more expensive, as it requires greater intelligence to breach the equipment.

As Light is responsible for 64% of the state’s supply, Rio’s first place in the ranking of energy theft in the Southeast Region is bad news: the champion, with 55%, is followed by far by Espírito Santo (14%), Minas Gerais (10%) and São Paulo (9%).

— It is a direct loss for Light, which does not receive any compensation. And part of these losses goes to regular customers’ tariffs — says director Thiago Guth.

According to a study released by Instituto Escolhas, in partnership with researchers from Gener/Nimas — from UFF, the electricity tariff in the municipalities served by Light could be up to 26% cheaper, if the theft of energy remained within the national average of 16 .3%.

— For every R$ 100 spent, the consumer could save R$ 26 because there are many people using energy without paying — points out the executive director of Instituto Escolhas, Sérgio Leitão. — Although the company is taking initiatives to combat energy theft, they are very shy in the face of the challenge of the volume of loss. Regulatory bodies need to be more demanding in this regard because whoever pays the cat bill is the one who pays the bills on time.

— In noble areas, most cats are related to commercial establishments. Generally, it is a specific, more sophisticated type of deviation, built into the masonry — says Thiago Guth, noting that the connection can be made in two ways. “One would be the traditional alteration. The other is more difficult to identify because it is made before the light is turned on, that is, there is no history of consumption.

The tracking of fraud leads is carried out by Light at the Control and Measurement Center, which uses artificial intelligence to identify irregular energy consumption. A team of 30 people is maintained on the mission 24 hours a day. If the box is violated, a sensor communicates the control panel. Large variations in electrical currents in consumer units also turn on the red alert for something that needs to be monitored more closely. Once the suspicion is raised, a team of technicians from the company goes to the field. Once the cat is confirmed, Light undoes the fraud, normalizes the measuring equipment and recovers the history of irregular use of the energy consumed so that the customer is charged retroactively.

In addition to being a crime provided for in article 155 of the Penal Code, with a penalty of up to eight years in prison, theft of energy can jeopardize the safety of the population with clandestine connections, causing accidents and fires.

Between 2020 and 2021, BRL 450 million, or 30% of the total investments made by Light, went to hunting cats.

In the service area of ​​another concessionaire, Enel Distribuição Rio, the scenario is no different. According to the company, the amount lost with cats in ICMS collection reaches R$ 391 million per year. Without this routine theft practice, rates could be reduced by approximately 13%. In the company’s service area, São Gonçalo is the municipality with the most fraud, accounting for 37.6% of the total energy diverted. Itaboraí completes the podium, where the index is 30.9%, and Caxias, in third position, with 29.4%.