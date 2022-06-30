Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham Get Older in July

Advertising

When the month has Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham as birthdays, it’s a sign that it will be electrifying. The team of movie buffs telecine capped and brought together great productions from action veterans, and other stars who celebrate another year of life in July. The list includes titles with Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Ingrid Guimarães, Margot Robbie and Sandra Bullock.

Harrison Ford turns 80 on the 13th, with more than 50 dedicated to art. Everyone knows that the star collects adrenaline-fueled characters, but this time he appears in a different version on screen: as an award-winning, grumpy journalist in the romantic comedy A Glorious Morning. One of Hollywood’s most famous bald men turns 55. owner of the 18th, Vin Diesel is featured in The last witch Hunter, fast and furious 8, Fast & Furious 9, Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio, Fast & Furious 7, Fast and furious and The Battle of Riddick.

In addition to being present with career classics at Telecine, a trio full of breath wins congratulations in style with marathons at Telecine Action. The new sixty of the piece is Tom Cruise and the channel promotes a triple dose on Sunday, the 3rd, at 19:55: collateral, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Explosive encounter. And for fans of Sylvester Stallonethe fourth, the 6th, will be dedicated to the birthday person, with more than 17 hours of programming starting at 7:55 am: Rocky – A Fighter, Rocky II – The Revenge, Rocky III – The Ultimate Challenge, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa, Creed: Born To Fight, Escape Route 2 and Falcon – The Champion of Champions. Another unbeatable figure from the thrillers action, british Jason Statham turns 55 on the 26th and invades Action at 18:15, with Adrenaline (2006), A Master’s Exit, Fast & Furious 7 and Rogue – The Assassin.

Advertising

The month is also for cinema muses like the Australian Margot Robbieday 2 birthday boy, what a star Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation. AND Jennifer Lopezwho arrives powerfully at 53 years old on the 24th, shows her actress and singer sides in The Boy Next Door, The Wedding of My Dreams and in the documentary Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again. already with the trilogy Upside down, Between comings and goings, crazy to marry and Seriously, Mom!Telecine honors the 50th anniversary of the actress and comedian Ingrid Guimarães. His birthday is the 5th, but the public can check out the productions at any time on the platform.

If have Tom Hanks in the cast, success is guaranteed. On the 9th, it’s the artist’s turn to blow out the candles. At Telecine, among the films he starred in are: The terminal, castaway, Arabian business and Forrest Gump the Storytellerwhich won Tom Hanks Best Actor at the Oscars and Best Actor — Drama at the Golden Globes.

In July, Kevin Hart (7/6), Benedict Cumberbatch (7/19), Daniel Radcliffe (7/23) and Sandra Bullock (7/26) also have birthdays.

Check out the full grid here.