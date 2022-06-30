Tottenham reach agreement and sign Barcelona player

Quoted to be Brazil’s number 9 at the World Cup, 25-year-old Richarlison is very close to being announced by Tottenham. The London club has already closed a personal agreement with the Brazilian, and is just waiting for Everton to agree to open deals with the striker.

Richarlison joins Tottenham for almost 60 million euros. He will be one of the biggest signings in the club’s history. Being able to act centrally and along the edges of the field, the attacker knows that the competition will be heavy.

While waiting for Richarlison, Tottenham closed the Frenchman’s one-season loan Lenglet, 27 years old, from Barcelona. There is an agreement with the La Liga club, and Lenglet is expected in London to undergo examinations and sign a contract. There is no information if there is a purchase clause.

Lenglet arrives at PL to fight for a position in Conte’s team. The defender also seeks to recover his football amid injuries. Years ago, he was a big name in the Catalan squad.

Tottenham on the market

Perisic’s Tottenham still hope to close with more names on the market. The idea now is to strengthen the midfield – even with the arrival of Bissouma.