Trigg promotes debt renegotiation fair: time is running out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Credit card debts are, in most cases, the most expensive on the market, with interest rates reaching up to 300% per year. Despite the very high interest rates, many people still have debts of this type.

In this way, fintech Trigg will promote a fair to renegotiate debts. The event will take place virtually until July 30th and will feature targeted communication for customers to renegotiate their debts.

Debt Negotiation at Trigg

For the company’s president, Wellington Alves, Trigg knows what has been happening in Brazil and in the world and follows the research that points to the loss of income of the Brazilian population. In addition, for fintech, renegotiation is the best way to pay off debts without compromising the budget.

Thus, through viable conditions, reduction in the value of installments, longer payment terms and reduction of interest rates, it is possible for a large part of the population to be able to negotiate their debts.

Agreements offered by Trigg

Check out the main agreements offered by fintech:

installment of debt with reduced rates that reach up to 1.99% per month;

payment of a discounted down payment and up to 48 installments of the remaining debt;

payment only of the limit amount that the customer has on the card without interest or fee;

payment of a specific amount to pay off the debt directly and instantly.

how to get out of debt

First, Trigg is just one of the companies that carry out debt renegotiation fairs. Other actions of this type are promoted by banks and credit companies such as Serasa Experian and Boa Vista SCPC.

In March 2022, consumer month, the National Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance Task Force took place. The member banks of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and the Central Bank advised consumers to renegotiate their debts.

In addition to the fairs aimed at debt renegotiation, there are fintechs specializing in the subject. QueroQuitar, for example, is one of these specialist companies and has partners such as:

BMG;

BV;

bread;

Santander;

Alive;

Original;

Credz;

Zema;

Avenue;

Tricard;

Agibank.

There is also the Pagou Fácil platform, which has a free tool that helps Brazilians renegotiate their debts. In addition, the platform has partnerships with more than two thousand companies, among them Bradesco and Casas Bahia.

Image: WAYHOME studio / Shutterstock.com