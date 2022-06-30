Ukraine’s army celebrates ‘liberation of strategic territory’ after Russia’s withdrawal – News













The Ukrainian army on Thursday celebrated the “liberation of a strategic territory” after Russia announced the withdrawal of its troops from the island of Serpents, in the Black Sea, occupied since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine.

“I thank the defenders of the Odessa region, who did everything possible to liberate a strategically important territory,” said the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“As a sign of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces have fulfilled the objectives set on Serpents Island and have withdrawn their garrison from the site,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, before adding that the measure was intended to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports.

The ministry said the withdrawal was a demonstration to the world that “Russia is not standing in the way of UN efforts to organize a humanitarian corridor to ship agricultural products from Ukraine.”

Russia added that “the ball is now in Ukraine’s side” and accused the country of not clearing mines from its Black Sea coast.

“There are no more Russian troops on the island of Serpents. Our Armed Forces have done a great job,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Andryi Yermak said on Twitter.

The military command of southern Ukraine announced on Facebook that overnight Russia “hurriedly withdrew the remnants of its garrison” from the island after “attacks by our units with missiles and artillery”.

It also said the island is “covered in fire” and posted a photo of what appears to be the area with clouds of smoke.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing the country’s grain, which has contributed to global food shortages caused by the blockade of agricultural exports at Ukrainian ports.

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive, the small island of Serpents has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a group of guards defending it rejected, in a radio message, the surrender order given by a Russian ship.

Russia’s military withdrawal from the island of Serpents shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin finds it impossible to “break” Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Madrid on Thursday.

“In the end, it will be impossible for Putin to subjugate a country that does not accept his rule,” Johnson told a news conference after a NATO summit, stressing the alliance’s unity against Russia.

“We’ve seen what Ukraine can do to fend off the Russians,” he said. “We saw what they did in Kiev and in Kharkov, now on the island of Serpents. I think the right thing for us is to continue on the path that NATO has traced, no matter how difficult it is,” he added.