Universidad Católica x São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | south american cup

São Paulo and Universidad Católica, from Chile, face each other on Thursday night, in Santiago, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The duel is scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília time), and the ge Tracks in Real Time – click here to follow.

São Paulo advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament with the second best campaign of the group stage, in which they used teams formed mainly by reserves and youth from the base in all games.

The club seeks to win the tournament exactly ten years after its only achievement, when it also faced Católica in the knockout stages.

The Chilean team reached the round of 16 of the competition for having been third in their group in Libertadores – they scored just four points, with a single victory. One of the highlights of the team is the side Maurício Isla, who was at Flamengo and recently returned to Católica.

From this stage onwards, VAR will be used in the competition, which also guarantees the winner a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

+ See the Copa Sudamericana table

Streaming: Conmebol TV.

Real time: at the ge from 20:30 (click here to access).

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

São Paulo has a long list of embezzlers. Now, contrary to what he did in the first phase, coach Rogério Ceni must choose the best he has available. Midfielder André Anderson, who did not arrive in time to be registered in the previous phase, will be able to play the competition from this phase onwards.

Who is out: Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Nikão (left ankle pain), Talles Costa (right ankle sprain), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), Walce (surgery recovery) , Caio (surgery on the cruciate ligament of the right knee), Luan (surgery on the left adductor) and Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle).

Probable team: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Patrick (Pablo Maia), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Calleri.

2 of 3 Possible formation of São Paulo for the game with Católica — Photo: ge Possible formation of São Paulo for the game with Católica — Photo: ge

+ See other news about São Paulo

Catholic University – Coach: Ariel Holan

Católica signed Argentine Ariel Holan, ex-Santos, shortly before the break in the Chilean Championship in May. The team, which had won just two matches out of ten, won the last three, including the two against Unión San Felipe, for the Chile Cup, when competition resumed in mid-June.

Probable team: Sebastian Perez; Isla, Astaburuaga, Daniel Gonzalez and Alfonso Parot; Felipe Gutierrez, Luciano Aued and Marcelino Núñez; Fuenzalida, Gonzalo Tapia and Fernando Zampedri.

3 of 3 Possible lineup of Universidad Católica against São Paulo — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Universidad Católica against São Paulo — Photo: ge