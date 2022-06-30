Up to 50% off gaming headsets on Amazon

Gaming headsets are essential for gamers looking for maximum immersion in their favorite games. After all, listening to the sounds of games with high quality can greatly improve the user’s reaction time, which will have a more immediate response to what happens during the game.

If you’re thinking about getting a gaming headphone, now is the time. Amazon has discounts of up to 50% on some models. Check out.

HyperX Gaming Cloud Revolver Headset

It is comfortable, ergonomic and painless even after long periods of use. In addition, the headset is built on a solid metal frame to ensure maximum durability. The phone also has a microphone with external noise cancellation feature and is compatible with PC and PS4.

BRL 647

Astro Gaming A10 Headset

In addition to the excellent audio quality, it is built in resistant materials, and also guarantees a lot of comfort even after hours of use. The headphone has a microphone with a flip-to-mute feature, making it easy to activate and deactivate. Another strength of the headset is compatibility: Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, MAC and smartphones with Android and iOS systems.

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset

The wireless headset has ASTRO Audio V2 and built-in Dolby Audio, low latency and a 6mm mic with flip-to-mute feature. In addition, the headphone has a battery life of 15 hours. The device is compatible with consoles and PC and MAC.

BRL 2,394