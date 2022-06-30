US Supreme Court Reduces Government Power to Cut Carbon Emissions from Power Plants | World

The US Supreme Court issued a ruling on Thursday that limits the US government’s powers to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

The decision, in practice, will make much of the country’s President Joe Biden’s plan to reduce global warming unfeasible..

By six votes against three – the same score as the votes on the decision that revoked the country’s constitutional right to abortion and expanded citizens’ access to weapons – the magistrates decided to restrict the power of the Environmental Protection Agency, part of the US government. .

SANDRA COHEN: Make no mistake: After abortion, the Supreme Court must strip Americans of other rights

Make no mistake: After abortion, the Supreme Court must strip Americans of other rights US Supreme Court Expands Religious Rights of Public Officials

The agency measures and regulates the emission of greenhouse gases in the country’s power plants. By the new decision, the regulatory power is reduced, which jeopardizes Washington’s plans to reduce carbon emissions in the country.

2 of 3 Former New York Mayor and current UN Special Envoy on Climate Change Michael Bloomberg. — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Former New York Mayor and current UN Special Envoy on Climate Change Michael Bloomberg. — Photo: Getty Images/BBC

The United Nations special envoy for climate change, Michael Bloomberg, criticized the decision.

“This is the second time in a week that the Supreme Court has returned to dark times that have dangerous implications for public health. The decision to align polluters against the public will cost Americans lives and cause enormous, avoidable suffering, with the greatest burden falling on black and low-income communities,” Bloomberg said.

3 of 3 Smoke and steam billows from Belchatow Power Station, Europe’s largest coal-fired power plant, near Belchatow, Poland, Nov. 8, 2018. — Photo: Kacper Pempel/Reuters Smoke and steam billows from Belchatow Power Station, Europe’s largest coal-fired power plant, near Belchatow, Poland, Nov. 8, 2018. — Photo: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

In recent days, conservative Supreme Court justices – three of them appointed by former President Donald Trump – have managed to overturn the country’s constitutional right to abortion, increase the carrying of guns by citizens in public spaces and increase the freedom of public servants to follow rituals. religious in the workplace.