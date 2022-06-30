Valve Changed Steam Deck SSD Specs And Didn’t Tell Anyone

The company says the change only brings differences in “extremely unusual cases”

One of the hottest devices among portable PC fans, the Steam Deck recently underwent a hardware change that was not disclosed by Valve. The HardwareLuxx website found that the product’s recent drives, with 256GB and 512GB internal storage, can keep up with a Two-lane or four-lane PCIe NVMe SSD.

According to the vehicle the change was made by the manufacturer in May, but only now consumers are discovering that it happened. According to Steam Deck designer Lawrence Yang, Valve only made the change after “determine that there is no performance impact between the two models”.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Yang stated that the possible differences between the two drives used only happen in “extremely unusual cases”. At product launch, Valve stated that it worked with a PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD in the 256GB and 512GB modelsbut now they can also come with a PCIe Gen3 x2 SSD.

Decision impacts the number of units produced

Valve’s decision to use two different storage models is a result of desire to ship increasing amounts of Steam Deck to buyerss. This week, the manufacturer claimed that it has managed to double the number of shipments of the device since it debuted – however, consumers who booked in mid-2021 are still waiting for a chance to get it.

Yang explains that parts used in the device are obtained from various suppliers, each with its own production capacity. “One of the SSD vendors offers PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe models, while another offers an x2 (two-lane) SSD. Our team has tested both components extensively and determined that there is no performance impact between the two models.”, he stated.

The designer recognizes that, in some cases, there may be impacts on the speed of file transfers, but the overall performance of the Steam Deck is not affected. According to him, the read and write speed of the storage models used does not impact operating system performancegame load time, game performance, or command responsiveness.

Source: PC Gamer, Kotaku