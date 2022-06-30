Vampire Academy: “New The Vampire Diaries” Gets Release Date

Fans of Richelle Mead’s young adult novel series, Vampire Academy, have been waiting for the TV series adaptation for a while now. And the attraction is already earning the title of “new The Vampire Diaries“. But here’s the good news: the wait won’t be any longer.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock has just confirmed the premiere date for the first season of Vampire Academy. This one, which will feature 10 episodes: the supernatural series arrives on streaming on September 15th. In addition, it is worth mentioning, the series will be supervised by Julie Plec who, not least, was the showrunner of The Vampire Diaries. (via TVLine)

Image: Disclosure.

Collider first reported on the series’ announcement a year ago. That’s when NBC’s Peacock commissioned Vampire Academy as an adaptation of the series, partnering with paranormal television experts Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre (Legacies) to write and produce the series.

In August, the production revealed the cast. And so Plec took over the director’s chair, ready to bring her previous experience in The Vampire Diaries into the exciting new supernatural world of St. Vladimir’s Academy.

This fall on September 15, fans will sign up for the royal vampire society with the half-human Dhampir Rose Hathaway, played by Mortal Kombat’s Sisi Stringer. And, on top of that, Daniela Nieves de Sex Appeal as vampire royalty, the Moroi princess Lissa Dragomir.

What is the story of Vampire Academy?

Vampire Academy travels to a dark world of glamor and class privilege. In this way, exploring the relationship between Rose and Lissa and the strength of the bond between them, despite their differences. Rose, therefore, is a half-human Dhampir destined to become a guardian against their common enemy, the fierce Strigoi. And besides, Lissa is a mighty Royalty, destined to be protected.

Stronger together, they must fight those who wish to destroy their society and way of life from the outside. All this while dealing with the internal politics of royalty that threatens from within.

After a film version of Vampire Academy 2014, starring Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry, which was filled with negative reviews, the showrunners of The Vampire Diaries, including Plec and MacIntyre went to the writers’ room. And they are determined to bring “new blood” to the young adult series.

Perhaps tradition was too heavy for a nearly two-hour film, and following the example of other successful series, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision Disney+, Universal Television and Peacock have teamed up to bring Plec and MacIntyre’s revamp to life.

Alongside Stringer and Nieves, Vampire Academy features Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as famed guardian Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim (Degrassi: Next Class) as real Moroi and the son of two Stringoi Christian Ozera. As well as J. August Richards (Agents of SHIELD) as Victor Dashkov, plus Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Image: Disclosure.

Here’s the synopsis:

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship of two young women transcends their remarkably different classes. All this as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampiric society. One a mighty Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to destroy their society. That is, if the real infighting doesn’t get the job done first.

Tell us: are you excited about the new series? So leave it in the comments.