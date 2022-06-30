Venezuela releases flights to Brazil; Company has already ordered Boa Vista-Margarita

Brazil is included in the release and release has already been requested for the Boa Vista Margarita stretch

The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), the Venezuelan aviation regulatory authority, published a statement this week, informing about the release of flights between the country and 12 other nations in America, Europe and Asia.

According to the information presented, INAC describes that the release takes place in an exceptional way, as Venezuela continues to seek “to guarantee the health of citizens residing in our country, through policies that allow mitigating the effects caused by the pandemic generated by Covid-19. ”.

The statement highlights “the general public, air transport operators and travel agencies that continue to restrict the operations of Commercial, General and Private Aviation”, but that “in an exceptional way, only commercial air operations are authorized for the transport of passengers between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Federative Republic of Brazil, Turkey, Russia, Mexico, Bolivia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Saint Vincent and Grenadine, Islamic Republic of Iran”.

In addition to the release, INAC takes advantage of the statement to warn that airlines and travel agencies should not sell air tickets for routes other than those approved by the National Government, as well as asking citizens not to purchase tickets for unauthorized routes.







Flights from Boa Vista to Margarita

The airline Rutaca Airlines had already requested the operation of regular flights to the North of Brazil, but precisely to Boa Vista (BVB), capital of Roraima.

The connection would have already been authorized by INAC (National Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Venezuela) and is now awaiting approval from Brazilian agencies.

The Venezuelan airline will connect Boa Vista with Margarita Island, making a stopover in Puerto Ordaz, with two frequencies a week. Margarita Island is surrounded by beautiful beaches with clear waters and white sand and is a very popular destination in Venezuela.

Three Boeing 737s currently make up the Rutaca fleet, two of the -300 version and a classic -200, which is the famous “Breguinha”. It has not yet been specified which aircraft will be used on the route, nor the date of commencement of operations.

The company also announced a new link between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, linking Maracaibo to Santo Domingo.

With information from INAC

