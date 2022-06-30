Video brings even more violent version of Black Lightning’s death

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe released in theaters in 2022, in the case having premiered in the last month of May.

Like this Loki and Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Doctor Strange 2 is also another Marvel production that explores the multiverse, which has become synonymous with surprises and cameos.

Last week, the Marvel movie arrived for free on Disney+, respecting the 45-day window established by the Mickey studio, which in this case goes from its theatrical release to its arrival on streaming.

And the internet talked a lot about the death of the black ray (Anson Mount), the King of the Inhumans who is here part of the Illuminati, a group that is devastatingly defeated by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

and the channel ActiveSufi imagined a version of the movie where the rating was 18, which would result in an even more violent death for Black Lightning. Check it out below:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

