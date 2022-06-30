Vivo is giving 2 GB of free internet to control customers

With the various features that are found today on smartphones, where it is necessary to have an internet plan, consuming the entire contracted data allowance is not a very difficult task to achieve, especially for Control plan customers.

With that in mind, through Vivo Valoriza, Vivo’s relationship and benefits program, the operator’s customers in the control plans can get a little more internet, totally free, to continue browsing if their data allowance runs out.

It turns out that Vivo is giving 2 GB of free internet to its control customers. Consumers must be registered with Vivo Valoriza in order to redeem the benefit, which will be available for redemption until tomorrow (30).

Although the redemption can only be made until this Thursday, the extra gigs of internet can be used up to 30 days after the redemption. That is, even if the customer redeems on the last day, he will be able to enjoy the 2 GB of free internet for the next 30 days. For example, if the redemption is made today (29), they will be available for use until July 29 or until the end of the package franchise.

According to Vivo’s regulations, in order to redeem the additional package, which will not be charged on the invoice, the consumer’s mobile line must be in good standing and without partial or total blocking, as well as blocking on request or due to fraud. Furthermore, after activation of the package, which happens immediately, the redemption cannot be cancelled.

How to redeem the benefit

Just access the Meu Vivo Móvel application and go to the Vivo Valoriza section and click on the icon that appears for the action. Then just click on the “Redeem” button. From there, select the line you want to have the package activated, in case it has more than one line.

As the package is activated immediately as soon as the redemption is made, the customer will be able to check the additional internet package in their plan, which can also be consulted in the Meu Vivo Móvel APP, in the “My Plan” menu and accessing the “Consumption” tab. ”.