Warner Bros. “Dune: Part 2” premiere date postponed

Audiences will have to wait a little longer to see the film. “Dune: Part 2”. Warner Bros. announced the postponement of the premiere date to November 17, 2023. When the sequel was confirmed by the studio, it was set to premiere a month earlier, on October 20, 2023.

The truth is that there was a delay in the schedule. Filming, which was scheduled to begin in July this year, will only begin in September, according to the director. Denis Villeneuve.

The movie will bring back Timothée Chalamet like Paul Atreides, in addition to Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. According to the filmmaker, “Dune: Part 2” will give greater prominence to the character of Zendayawhich only appeared in the final stretch of the first film.

“I read the new version [do roteiro] and I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people. They won’t be surprised, obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way it’s all been put together.” Javier Bardem at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

New to the cast of “Dune: Part 2”

The cast of the film will gain reinforcements for this second part. Harry Styles was even considered to play the character Feyd-Rautha, but the role will go to Austin Butler (from “Elvis”). Other names confirmed to join the cast are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

The first film grossed $400 million at the global box office, even debuting during the pandemic and at the same time streaming in the United States. He still received 161 awards, including six Oscars. The expectation for the second part is great, especially on the part of the readers of the book by Frank Herbert.