Weak WiFi signal? Guilt can be a common appliance

Technology advances almost daily, however some old problems still persist. the router signal WiFi It’s one of those factors that keep giving a lot of people a headache.

The fluctuation in the intensity of the internet is something that seems to bother many residents a lot. However, what few people know is that some appliances can steal the Wi-Fi signal.

Wi-Fi signal can be stolen by your fridge

You know when you go from the living room to the kitchen and feel like the Wi-Fi signal has gotten weaker? This can happen because of your refrigerator, in addition to other appliances. The fact is that the refrigerator can reduce the signal strength due to the waves it emits.

It may even come as a surprise to you, but the fridge can interfere with the quality of your Wi-Fi signal on a daily basis. In addition to the internal waves, there are some tubes filled with water that circulate the liquid to cool the equipment. This water retains energy in waves, which causes interference.

Therefore, an important tip is to keep the router away from this appliance, preferably in another room. Thus, it is easier to guarantee the quality of the Wi-Fi signal.

Other devices that also steal the signal

There are still other appliances that can interfere with the quality of your wireless internet.

1 – Microwave

The microwave operates at a frequency of 2.4 GHz, which means it is on the same channel as the routers. When you turn on the microwave, the Wi-Fi signal may suffer a little. Avoid needing the internet too much when the microwave is on.

2 – Television

Well, although the most current TVs need internet to work, the Wi-Fi signal can suffer interference because of the device. In this case, the best option is to change the internet signal to 5 GHz. The only problem is that some cell phones or computers may not be prepared to work on this frequency.

3 – Dishwasher

The problem with the dishwasher is practically the same as with the refrigerator. The water that circulates inside the equipment absorbs part of the energy of the waves that leave your router. Always keep the internet router away from the equipment.

4- Monitors interfere with the Wi-Fi signal

Like television and microwaves, monitors can operate at a frequency of 2.4 GHz. If this is the case, the ideal is to keep the internet signal away from the monitors in your home.