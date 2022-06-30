‘Welcome to Life’ made part of Hollywood’s ‘black list’ – Metro World News Brasil

TV Globo shows in the “Afternoon Session” this Thursday (30) the film “Welcome to Life”, released in 2012. The feature is starring Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Elizabeth Banks (“Games The Hungers”) and Olivia Wilde (“Tron: Legacy”).

The film tells the story of a young salesman who inherits a note from his father who has just passed away, asking him to hand over $150,000 to a stepsister he has never met. The relationship with the new member of the family leads both to reflect on their life choices.

Check out five facts about “Welcome to Life”, according to IMDb:

‘Black list’

“Welcome to Life” barely made it into the public eye. After several unsuccessful attempts to sell the script, in 2010 it ended up on the so-called “blacklist”, an annual Hollywood publication that lists the best scripts offered to studios but not filmed. It ended up becoming the most liked screenplay on the list that year.

Elizabeth Banks shouldn’t be in the movie…

Before being defined as the protagonist, Elizabeth Banks had to “beat” two other big names: Rachel McAdams and Amy Adams. Both were the producers’ favorites, but eventually dropped out of the role.

…nor Michelle Pfeiffer

The actress was considered a last resort, after Meryl Streep turned down the role in the film.

disheveled look

In fact, to play Lilian, Pfeiffer had to put her image of a chic woman aside. Director Alex Kurtzman wanted to convey the idea of ​​a more natural person in mourning and even a little disheveled. “This woman probably hasn’t put on makeup in a year. She’s sitting next to her dying husband and when we meet her in the movie, that’s where she is. If we are too glamorous in this portrait, it will sound totally fake,” he described to the actress.

