what comes to the generation that didn’t see Brazil win the World Cup

Everyone says it was magical.”

Influencer Vitor Lo was born almost a year after penta. He turned 19 on the 14th and is an example of a football lover who has no idea what it’s like to see or shout “he’s a champion” at the end of a World Cup. Alongside his brother Caio Lo, he runs the channel Banheiristas, with 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Palmeirense, he has in goalkeeper Marcos the main idol of that world champion generation. But what immediately comes to mind when talking about 2002 is Ronaldo Phenomenon, because of his two goals in the final. But the favorite goal is Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

“The ball made an absurd curve and went into the goalkeeper’s corner. Clearly he wanted to hit it wide. The gods were with us in that Cup. I remember well?. I don’t remember. , promising to cut Cascão if Brazil wins the Cup in Qatar.

Vitor understood four years ago how difficult it is to be a world champion. He was in Russia. In the two previous World Cups, he saw a 7-1 completely outside the curve and the Brazil that had in Felipe Melo, sent off against Holland, the summary of a team that lost its head.

“I felt the energy and saw that it hurts when we lose. I think it’s nice to see the team win, play well. But until today I haven’t reviewed the best moments of the game against Belgium”, commented Vitor, who also pointed out the “lack of luck ” from Brazil.

For November, he cultivates confidence. It even suggests that the song of the selection is verses sung by the MC Marks: “If God is for us, who can be against us? The favela won. Let the little ones fly.”

“The selection of now is not only in a position to win, but will win. Brazil is doing too well. The time has come. Vini Jr. is flying. Neymar is already experienced. Neymar is Rivaldo. We don’t have Ronaldo, right? , but we will win this Cup”.