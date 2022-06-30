What is ‘bloatware’ and why do tech companies put it on their devices?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – Happens regularly. Companies, including apple, introduce new options to make your devices look new and improved. You will soon be able to delete the text message you sent, but you regret it! A Mac computer will be able to use a camera from the iPhone for video calls! You can change the color tone of the app icons android to match the rest of the screen!

And, for sure, a vast majority of people will not use these features.

Tech experts have told me that only a small percentage of people tweak anything in their electronics or software since they arrive from the manufacturer. Most of us aren’t constantly changing settings for the fancy features of phones, TVs, and laptops.

Why, then, do companies keep adding functions that are useful to a small number of people and ignored by the rest? And is there a better way to design the products?

Cliff Kuang, a tech industry designer and author of a book on the history of product design, highlighted three culprits behind these ever-increasing features. First, companies add options because it helps them market their products as new and exciting. Second, products with many millions of users must appeal to people with widely different needs. And – this is a nudge – we’re delighted by options that look great but that we can’t or won’t use.

Tech companies introduce new options to make their devices feel new and improved. But the vast majority of people will not use these features. Photograph: Konrad Adam Modrzejewski/The New York Times

Kuang described this third factor as “users’ inability to distinguish between ‘hey, this looks good’ and ‘hey, I need this’.

If it makes you feel better, Kuang said he’s to blame for that too. He was impressed by a feature in his Tesla to automate parking. “The first time I used it, it was cool,” he said. “And I never used it again.”

Technologists often grumble about being in a never-win situation when it comes to product design. Dedicated fans demand more and more options that usually don’t make sense to normal people. (This phenomenon is often derided as “bloatware,” unnecessary software.) It’s one of the reasons technology often seems to be made for the 1% of die-hard digital people and not the rest of us.

But if companies try to reduce underused options or change anything people are used to, some users will hate it. Everyone has an opinion. Steven Sinofsky, a former Microsoft executive, used to joke that reviewing widely used software like Windows and Microsoft Office was like ordering pizza for a billion people.

In April, technology writer Clive Thompson made a provocative suggestion to combat the temptation to put more resources into existing technology: just say no.

Thompson, contributing writer to New York Times Magazinesaid companies should decide in advance the set of features they want to work on and stop when they get there.

“Feature creep is a real thing that breaks software every year,” he told me, citing the Instagram like a product he believes gets worse, the more options they add.

Products cannot remain frozen in the past, of course. And some features, such as those that automatically notify emergency services after car accidents, may be worthwhile, even if they are used infrequently. It is also unpredictable to think about which add-ons might be useful to the masses.

Kuang said the best tech products change little by little to take users into a future the creators envisioned. he said the Airbnb It did this by evolving its website and app into a significant recent change that has people exploring different types of homes without having a destination or travel date in mind.

To escape the bloatware trap, Kuang said, “You have to work for the future you’re trying to create.” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

