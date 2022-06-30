WhatsApp beta allows the use of any emoji as a reaction for messages

While preparing some interesting improvements, WhatsApp beta has started to release the option to add any emoji to the reaction catalog for messages. The novelty was already available to a small group of users, but now it has been extended to the entire testing audience.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the latest version should bring a small “+” icon at the end of the reaction catalog. By tapping on it, the user will be able to choose the emoji that best represents their feeling.

The idea is to make the reactions feature much more interactive and leave the user free.

Below is a screenshot of the upgrade in action: