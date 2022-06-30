When does Tune season 3 premiere?

tuning is a national production that has conquered the audience, and is certainly one of the great successes of Netflix. The third season has already been confirmed and has a release date for July 2022.

In addition to the date, the streaming also released the first trailer for the latest season, the poster and some publicity photos.

The third season of Sintonia premieres on July 13 (Image: Reproduction / Netflix)

What to expect from the third season of Tune in?

The new episodes bring the protagonists facing challenges in their careers and personal lives. While Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas) prepares to run for councilor for the congregation, Doni (Jottapê) struggles to remain in the spotlight in music, after reaching the top of the funk charts. In the trailer, he appears in Paris, showing that he is at the peak of his professional life so far.

On the other hand, Nando (Christian Malheiros) has become one of the most wanted criminals in Brazil; and now the question is whether it is really worth continuing in the drug trade.

What is Tuning about?

The series conceived and produced by KondZilla (one of the biggest producers of funk videos in Brazil), tells the life of three young people who live on the outskirts of São Paulo. Told from each person’s point of view, it explores the connection between crime, religion and music.

This time I was fast and no one will be able to take me to the idea… The 3rd season of Tune in arrives on July 13th! I love this trio so much! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NdaiQcjoyz — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) May 12, 2022

One of the highlights of the series is that the script is based on a local reality, showing everyday life in the favela; in addition to having more representation in the cast — and not just white and middle-class actors and actresses.

A curiosity that perhaps few people know, is that the renowned actress Alice Braga is in the series. She does not appear acting, but is one of the executive producers. With director Felipe Braga and producer Rita Moraes, they form Los Bragas, the company that helped KondZilla get the series off the ground and deliver it to Netflix.

When does Tune season 3 premiere?

For those who are looking forward to the next season, but don’t remember very well what happened in the previous ones, the platform released a summary video titled “No Commitment”.

the third season of tuning premieres July 13, exclusively on Netflix.