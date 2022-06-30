Which streaming service has the best content? see search

Conducted by Self Financial, based on data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), an analysis of the content provided by the various streaming services in the USA placed Apple TV+, for the second year in a row, as the best rated by users. In addition to the streaming service with Apple Originals, the following participated in the survey: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu.
The average score obtained by the Apple TV+ streaming library (7.08) was, again, the highest in the study, but it is the one with the fewest titles. In terms of family content, Apple TV+ also took the title of best quality (7.34), boosted by shows like The Enchanted Rock and Snoopy and his gangalthough Disney+ reigns supreme in terms of quantity with 1139 titles, against Apple’s 38.
Source: Self Financial/Disclosure.Source: Self Financial
Best streaming platforms by genre
Although with an availability of less than 15 titles per category, Apple TV+ also dominated the majority of ratings by genre, ranking first for action (7.58), adventure (7.31), comedy (7.41) content. , drama (7.34), family (7.11) and war (7.55). even adopting a strategy that prioritizes quality over quantityApple TV+ has doubled the size of its library over the past year.
Among the other highlights of the analysis, Hulu appears as the highest quality content in 4K, while Netflix is the service with the most titles (667 in total). Other highlights are:
- HBO Max films were considered the best value for moneyfor offering about 23 “excellent” movies for every $1 spent on subscription;
- Netflix offers more than 2.7 times more “excellent quality” TV shows than second-place HBO Max (the ratio is 619 to 230);
- as for the number of new shows and movies made available from 2021 to 2022, Netflix ranked first (1404).