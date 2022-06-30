Which wheel is better? See a graphic comparison of Portal on Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch

The two games in the Portal franchise were released for the Switch this week

the game Portal was finally released on Nintendo Switch with the collection Portal Companion Collection which brings those of the series titles released to the PRAÇA and the channel ElAnalistaDeBits made a comparison of the new version with the version for PRAÇA running on Steam Deck and the new version of Nintendo Switch. A benefit pointed out in the comparison is the possibility of playing on both platforms. using the gyroscope to aim.

At the Nintendo Switchthe game runs on:

Portable Mode:

Resolution: 720p

Frame Rate 60fps

Dock Mode:

Resolution: 1080p

Frame Rate 60fps

while in Steam Deck, Portal reaches:

Portable Mode:

Resolution: 800p

Frame Rate 60fps

TV Mode:

Resolution: 1440p (Ultra)

Frame Rate 60fps

Check out the comparison below.

In the published video, the analyst reports that he did not detect differences in the textures and geometry of the platforms, but in terms of shadows the Nintendo Switch has a lower amount and intensity, he also identified that the loading times on the Nintendo Switch is only 2 seconds longer than in Steam Deck that uses storage NVMe SSD.

The version of switch has some stability issues, with the Portal 2 running more stable than the Portal 1, which has some crashes, in portable mode antialiasing is disabled. The field of view chosen for the Nintendo console versions was 75 for the Portal 1 and 90 for Portal 2. At the Steam Deck despite reaching 1440p connected to a screen, the game in 4K has several crashes and is not an option.

And it didn’t take long for that a team of modders to make Half-Life 2 run at the switch using files from Portal Companion Collectioncheck the details by clicking here.

What did you think of the comparison? Do you intend to play Portal on either of these two platforms? Share in the comments with your opinion!

