Will Addison Montgomery return to the series? Actress responds · Rolling Stone

After appearing on Grey’s Anatomy for the first time, Addison Montgomery starred in the spin-off Private Practice.

Over the 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, several actors who left the regular cast returned for some participation or with a good presence in the plot. The actress Kate Walshinterpreter of Addison Montgomerycommented on whether her character will return to the series starring Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Gray).

“There is a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’ve been talking a little bit about the possibility of going back to something, but I don’t know yet,” he said. Walsh to CheatSheet. “I just know there’s going to be huge things, there’s a lot in store for the next season, a lot of changes and a lot of new beginnings, with different places to go.”

It is worth remembering how Addison Montgomery had a spin-off called Private Practicebroadcast between 2007 and 2013. In addition, Kate Walsh made a small appearance in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomywith important interaction with Meredith Gray – and represented a kind of closure after the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11.

Grey’s Anatomy: Sandra Oh reveals health problems caused by the series

Sandra Oh commented on the health problems acquired during the filming of Grey’s Anatomywhere she played Dr. Cristina Yang and became a fan favorite of the series.

In a conversation with Jung Ho-yeon (round 6) on the talk show of Variety, Actors on Actorsthe actress spoke about the drastic changes that Grey’s Anatomy brought into your life.

I think my whole body got really, really sick. And still you follow the work, right? It’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t sleep, my back hurts, I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.’ That’s when I learned that my health needed to be a priority.

Sandra further reported that it was not just her physique that deteriorated, but also her mental health: “But it’s not just about your body, right? It’s your soul. Definitely your mind. You understand what I want to say? Because at the end of the day, it’s nobody else’s business. You need to figure it out yourself,” she blurted out. oh.

“Our job is not just filming, this is just a very enjoyable part of the profession. We may be sitting here talking, but it’s a work day. And that, too, can be exhausting. Today, with a few more years into my career, I’ve concluded that I need to invest more in my creative side: whether sleeping, walking, meditating or studying, whatever.”

With 18 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy follows the dramas of the personal and professional lives of surgery trainees and their supervisors, especially the doctor Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. In Brazil, the series is available on Star+.

